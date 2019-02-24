WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Do you have sewing experience? Share those skills with North Star Community Services and help altering and creating costumes for their upcoming theater production of “Shrek.” Volunteers may help anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday until June 5.
Be a part of the MDA Muscle Walk of Waterloo. The Muscular Dystrophy Association of Iowa is seeking volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon p.m. to help with event set up, registration, refreshment booths, photo stations and tear down. The event will take place at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo on May 11.
Cedar Valley Jaycees is looking for volunteer readers for Read Across America. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Readers will be in the Waterloo area elementary schools for 30-minute sessions, sharing stories with young children in the classroom.
Help the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois at their cookie booths in Waterloo now through March 20. Hours vary, but opportunities are available mostly on the weekends, except during Spring Break. Volunteers may be stationed outdoors.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
