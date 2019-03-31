WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The city of Waterloo is encouraging individuals, groups and businesses to participate in Operation Spring Clean during April. Residents are encouraged to organize teams to collect litter and beautify areas of their choosing or an area assigned by the city.
Riverview Center is hosting its annual fundraiser, Evening of Light, to support survivors of sexual assault. This event includes dinner, a keynote speaker, services auction, silent auction and jewelry raffle. Help is needed both before and during the event on May 8.
Join the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois as they host activities for children in our community. Volunteers will help Girl Scout staff members with programming at schools during the school day. Opportunities exist over the lunch hour in most elementary schools in Waterloo.
Volunteer for a three-hour shift in the Friends Used Book Shop, a retail shop located in the Waterloo Public Library. Volunteers will shelve and straighten books and assist customers. Opportunities are available Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
