WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Volunteers are needed for unloading electronics and household chemicals from vehicles, directing traffic, conducting surveys and shrink-wrapping Sept. 22 for the Electronics Recycling and Household Hazardous Materials Drop-off Event with WasteTrac. Volunteers, age 18 and older with the ability to lift 40 pounds, can assist during shifts between 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, beverages, and safety equipment will be provided to volunteers.
- The Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens is looking for garden helpers to assist with maintenance of gardens through weeding, watering, mulching and other upkeep activities as needed. Ideal time commitment would be at least once a week for one to two hours.
- Cedar Valley Pridefest is seeking volunteers Aug. 25 for various shifts between 11:30 a.m. to midnight. Opportunities include assisting with set-up, grounds appearance, gate admission, tear down and much more.
- CommonBond Communities is seeking volunteers to join the Homework Center and have the uplifting experience of helping kids excel at school. Volunteers work with a staff person to assist kids with their schoolwork, read with them, and otherwise contribute to a positive and welcoming program space. This occurs weekly Tuesday/Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Commitment for entire school semester required.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
