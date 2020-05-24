Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs volunteers to deliver hot meals to home-bound seniors and their spouses, in La Porte City. Precaution is important while volunteering for this vulnerable population.
- Help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Volunteer shifts are from 9 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a 1 to 3 p.m.
- The Salvation Army lunch meals are provided on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- The Pillar of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to be paired up with a resident and write letters, encouraging cards.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
