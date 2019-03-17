Try 3 months for $3
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Be a judge for the Grout Museum District’s National History Day competition. Judges will listen to short presentations, ask questions and assess and select projects to move on in the competition. Volunteers are needed from noon to 3 p.m. March 28 and from 8:30 a.m. to noon March 29.

Americans for Independent Living is looking for people with strong backs and generous hearts to help move and deliver donated items to recently placed homeless veterans. Volunteers are needed on Tuesdays and Fridays, but other opportunities may be available throughout the week.

Mark your calendars for the annual Cedar Valley Earth Day Trail Cleanup on April 27. Cedar Valley Cyclists and community volunteers will be gathering at various trail and park locations and picking up trash along the Cedar Valley Trail system. All ages are welcome to attend.

Participate in Culture Fest with the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Volunteers are needed to help with performances, hand out programs, staff display booths, direct foot traffic and assist with cleanup.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

