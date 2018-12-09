WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Amani Community Services is hosting Community Impact Night on Monday at Pizza Ranch in Cedar Falls. Volunteers are needed from 4:45 to 8 p.m. to assist with clearing and wiping down tables, refilling napkins and stocking buffet tables with clean plates and silverware. Volunteers must be 12 years of age or older.
Holiday Hoopla needs volunteers daily through Dec. 23 to serve in the Cedar Falls Downtown District as adult helpers at Santa’s Workshop, caroling groups, S’mores makers, trolley ride attendants and a variety of holiday-themed costume characters.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs gift wrappers. Volunteers will be stationed at Crossroads Mall in Waterloo from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday and from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday wrapping gifts and collecting donations.
Mallard Point Retirement Community is looking for activity leaders. Volunteers assist with activities for residents. Examples include physically and mentally inspiring games, crafts and some outside building trips within the community. Daily interaction with the residents would also include having lunch or supper with them and encouraging socialization with others.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
