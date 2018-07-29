WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Join the Iowa Irish Fest fun Friday through Aug. 5. Various shifts are available from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. throughout the weekend to assist with gate attendance, token sales and beverage pouring. Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate.
- Young Parents Together program from UnityPoint is seeking an adult to serve a meal, build rapport with young families and be an extra set of hands to help with activities and tasks during weekly meeting on Mondays from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m.
- CommonBond Communities is seeking volunteers to join the Homework Center and help kids excel at school. Volunteers work with a staff person to assist kids with schoolwork, read with them and otherwise contribute to a positive and welcoming program space. This occurs weekly Tuesday/Wednesday from 3 to 5 p.m. Commitment for entire school semester required.
- Assist with sorting and inventory of school supplies Aug. 8-9 for the Back to School Project.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
