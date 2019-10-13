WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Join Morral Corral, an unmounted equine-based therapy program. It provides blocks of sessions for participants to regain some basic needs that might have been lost through the trauma. It needs help taking care of their horses and general farm maintenance. Horses have a daily feeding at 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Assist community members as they sign up to receive toys and food. The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to help with the Christmas Assistance registration. Responsibilities include accurately recording information, helping identify their needs, and offering a kind interaction. Shifts available Oct. 15-17 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and 3 to 6 p.m. Training and support provided.
- Mentors are needed through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Mentors are referred to as “Bigs” and mentees as “Littles.” Bigs meet with their Littles for four to 10 hours per month and share low or no-cost activities together in the community. Being a community-based Big is about sharing simple, everyday moments with a child.
- Become a wildlife rehabilitation volunteer and assist at the facilities where sick, injured, or orphaned wild animals are housed. Responsibilities include cleaning housing areas, painting, moving large items, mowing, weed control, and more. Volunteers may need to lift heavy objects. Training will be provided when necessary.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
