Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Amani Community Services is hosting a back to school supply drive. All school supplies will be given to children of survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. The donations can be dropped off at their office in Waterloo until Aug. 10.
- Do you want leadership experience with the American Red Cross? Become a Red Cross Club adviser to support the University of Northern Iowa Red Cross Club. The adviser will support youth volunteers and provide them with meaningful and fun volunteer opportunities. This is a remote volunteer opportunity.
- The Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs volunteer cashiers. Responsibilities include collecting payments from customers, answering the phone, completing donation intake forms, and scheduling donation pick-ups. No experience is necessary but volunteers must pass a background check. ReStore hours are Tuesday-Friday from 8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Help water flowers outside with Main Street Waterloo. This is an ongoing opportunity on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. Each shift is about 3-4 hours and you can volunteer between 7-10:30 a.m. Individuals are welcome to volunteer, and only teams of two will be allowed during this time.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.