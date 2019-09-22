{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Trinkets & Togs needs volunteers to assist with sorting donated goods, hanging clothing, stocking shelves, and assisting customers. Volunteers are needed for four to six hours per week. Times are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
  • Self-Help International seeks a skilled finance/accounting volunteer to donate 10 to 15 hours during the first week of every month to help with reconciliation and financial reporting in their Waverly office. Software training will be provided.
  • Aspire Therapeutic Riding Program is looking for help in its barn Saturdays and Sundays. Volunteers would clean stalls, the barn, and change water buckets and tubs for five large horses and four miniature horses. It takes about two hours a day to complete the tasks.
  • The Waterloo Public Library is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to visit day cares or preschools once a month to present storytime. A Traveling Tales volunteer should be outgoing and feel comfortable reading and performing before preschool age children. All potential volunteers will be screened and must meet with the library’s volunteer services coordinator prior to any training. This event runs from October to May.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

