WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Join the Northeast Iowa Food Bank for its Season of Giving Back from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Volunteers give to those in need by working on a family-friendly service project for the community. Volunteers are asked to bring a cash or food donation as a gift to the food bank.
- Mallard Point Retirement Community is looking for activity leaders. Volunteers will assist with activities for residents.
- Adopt a family this holiday season. A number of local elementary schools and nonprofit organizations have families in need of extra support this time of year.
- The Joint Volunteers of the Arc are hosting an annual Holiday Cookie Walk and need homemade decorated cookies and Christmas candies. Volunteers can drop off baked goods at North Star Community Services on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds from the Holiday Cookie Walk benefit adults with disabilities.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
