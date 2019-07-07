WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Iowa Irish Fest Aug. 2-4 needs volunteers to serve as gate attendants, token salesmen, family area helpers, beer pourers and more. Opportunities are available from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.
Alternatives Pregnancy Center is looking for a receptionist to manage he front desk. Opportunities are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Friends of the Family is looking for help cleaning and painting the interior walls of its emergency shelter in Waverly from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Supplies are provided.
Host a Board Book Drive for your coworkers, family, neighbors or organization. Cedar Valley Readers provides one book each month to families in its Booking Brighter Futures program and needs help collecting quality used or new board books. Donations can be delivered to Operation Threshold in Waterloo.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
