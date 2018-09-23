WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Cedar Falls Health Care Center is looking for individuals to play cards or board games with residents, help with Bingo or entertain residents through songs and music. A variety of times are available.
- The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to mentor youths, assist with after-school programming and participate in activities as needed.
- The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo is looking for periodic help during events and with day-to-day operations. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends by appointment.
- Help Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa by providing short discussions focused on entrepreneurship, work readiness or financial literacy to local elementary and middle school students. Volunteers are needed for 30-45 minutes once a week for six weeks. Junior Achievement provides all necessary materials and training.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
