Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • The Cedar Falls Health Care Center is looking for individuals to play cards or board games with residents, help with Bingo or entertain residents through songs and music. A variety of times are available.
  • The Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to mentor youths, assist with after-school programming and participate in activities as needed.
  • The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum in Waterloo is looking for periodic help during events and with day-to-day operations. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and on weekends by appointment.
  • Help Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa by providing short discussions focused on entrepreneurship, work readiness or financial literacy to local elementary and middle school students. Volunteers are needed for 30-45 minutes once a week for six weeks. Junior Achievement provides all necessary materials and training.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments