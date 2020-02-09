Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Volunteer with University of Northern Iowa Dance Marathon from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 29. Its annual Big Event raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. They are seeking individuals to help with the coat check and sign-in table.
- Provide nutrition and wellness information to the community through static displays or presentations to groups with the Black Hawk County-Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. This information can make a real difference in the lives of individuals or families that can benefit from learning how to budget wisely, find avenues for food assistance, and how to make healthy food choices.
- The Waterloo Community Schools are looking for volunteers to assist in the schools. Volunteers have the choice of the school and grade they volunteer in. Activities that teachers need volunteers for include being paired with a teacher to assist with a small group of children, help with filing, projects around the school, assisting a child with reading, helping in the library, etc.
- Participate in a fun activity with a resident from Ravenwood Specialty Care. Play cards, do a puzzle, sit on the patio, watch a movie, or play Bingo. Hours can vary to fit into your schedule and activities can last 15 minutes to an hour.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.