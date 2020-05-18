Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Salvation Army lunch meals are provided on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed on Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly three to five volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs help. Their services are critical to their community clients and partner agencies. Help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.)
- The Pillar of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to write letters to their residents. If you are interested, you will be paired with one of their residents to correspond with. This would be a great opportunity for families and groups to write encouraging cards to seniors during this time.
- Assist the American Red Cross during blood drives. Provide excellent customer service to enhance the blood donor experience, executing donor temperature screening on potential donors prior to their entry into the blood drive. This position serves as gatekeeper by providing additional screening the American Red Cross has implemented in the interest of the safety of the blood supply, recipients, other donors, staff, volunteers and general public health.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
