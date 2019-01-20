WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Grout Museum District is looking for volunteers to help with tea parties held at the Snowden House in Waterloo. Opportunities include helping with set up and tear down, serving snacks, making crafts, and more. Dates for this year’s tea parties are Feb. 9, March 9, April 13, May 11, June 8 and July 13.
It’s time for another Frosty Buns winter racing series in and around Black Hawk County. Join Hartman Reserve Nature Center as it promotes outdoor activities and wild spaces in the community. Volunteers are needed on Feb. 2 and March 2.
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is looking for volunteers to help with its “Family Fun Night” on Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 at the Cedar Valley SportsPlex. Volunteers are needed from 4:45 to 9:30 p.m. to help carry and distribute food, serve as greeters and monitor recreational areas like the pool and gym.
Be a volunteer mentor. Join Love Inc. of the Cedar Valley on Tuesday evenings from Jan. 29 through April 9 during their Begin Now program. Volunteers are needed from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. to interact with children ages 4-11, playing games with them and teaching them about positive character traits.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
