WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Black Hawk Soil & Water Conservation District is partnering with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to host the 19th snapshot water monitoring event at 9 a.m. Saturday. Volunteers will gather data along Dry Run Creek to better understand the overall health of the stream. All supplies will be provided.
- Become a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Volunteers are needed for a minimum 18-month commitment for both the community- and school-based program. Bigs and Littles will share a variety of activities together, including reading, playing board games, visiting parks or museums, crafting and hiking.
- On Saturday, the Grout Museum District will be holding a Peeps Olympics. Weather permitting, the Peeps Olympics will be held outdoors at Washington Park from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help run the stations and to assist with clean up during and after the event.
- Join the Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Gardens as an Arboretum Ambassador. Volunteers will help staff the Welcome Center and provide a friendly face to visitors while sharing information about partnership and support opportunities. Ambassadors are needed from May to October at varying times throughout the week.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
