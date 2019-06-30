{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Pillar of the Cedar Valley seeks recreation assistants to assist recreation aides with outings, special events, and activities. Volunteers are needed Monday through Friday and on occasional weekends to help with outings to community events, picnics, ice cream outings, fishing, baseball games, and shopping trips.
  • Host a Board Book Drive for your coworkers, family, neighbors, or organization. Cedar Valley Readers provides one book each month to families in their Booking Brighter Futures program and needs help collecting good quality used or new board books. Donations can be delivered to Operation Threshold in Waterloo.
  • ASPIRE Therapeutic Riding Program is seeking individuals to serve on its Board of Directors. Individuals in business, banking, the medical field, and general community members are asked to join to help strengthen and grow the program. Board meetings are on the second Thursday evening of each month.
  • Americans for Independent Living is looking for volunteers to help deliver furniture, household goods, and other donated items to veterans in our community. Volunteers are needed Tuesdays and Fridays, though other opportunities may be available throughout the week.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

