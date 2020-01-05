{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Serve as a full-time AmeriCorps member with the Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as a construction assistant. The assistant will work with volunteers on site under the director of construction supervisors and construction manager as well as assist with construction logistics necessary to ensure a positive volunteer experience, including safety and ensuring materials are organized.
  • Assist every Tuesday and Thursday with the Salvation Army lunch meal program. Help with preparation from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. You also can help serve food, clean, and keep food stocked during 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Groups of six to eight are encouraged to help out.
  • Multiple opportunities are available with the Boys Scouts-Winnebago Council. Become a pack or troop level leader or assist the office staff in Waterloo with special projects. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and pass a background check if working with youths.
  • Client facilitators with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide perform receptionist-type duties providing an important first contact for taxpayers. Volunteers are needed for a minimum for six to seven hours per week from Feb. 1 through April 16. Training provided in January. Two shifts are available, the morning shift from 8:15 to 11 a.m. and the afternoon shift from 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments