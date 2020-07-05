Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Are you crafty and skilled at sewing? Adult-sized masks are needed to support Black Hawk County child care services. These fabric masks can be washed and re-used. The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley will connect you to an organization that needs them and they will provide further support and direction.
- The American Red Cross-Nebraska and Iowa Region is looking for social media and digital volunteers. This position allows volunteers to work remotely maintaining and delivering the Red Cross message across social media platforms. This is a great opportunity if you have skills in social media marketing and are enthusiastic about their mission.
- Healthy and low-risk volunteers are needed to help the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging. Volunteer to deliver hot meals to home-bound individuals, 60 years of age and older, and their spouses in the La Porte City area.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is seeking groups and some individuals to help tend to their fresh produce garden once a week. Volunteers will help plant, weed, maintain, and harvest produce in their quarter-acre plot. They are accepting groups for two-hour time slots from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
