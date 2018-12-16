WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Do you have a vehicle and valid driver’s license? Are you available from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. any day of the week? If yes, the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging needs your help delivering meals to home-bound seniors. Opportunities are available Monday through Friday in Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Volunteers can participate as often or as little as their schedules
- allow.
- Operation Threshold needs help filing and mailing applications before the end of the year. Volunteers need to be physically able to stand, bend over and move around for a few hours at a time. Opportunities are available Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Junior Achievement is looking for volunteers to partner with a local classroom of their preference, grades K-12, once a week for five to six weeks on the same day and at the same time. Each visit is 30-45 minutes. Junior Achievement provides volunteers with all of the materials needed to lead short games, discussions and activities focused on entrepreneurship, work readiness or financial literacy.
- Volunteer during Holiday Hoopla. Volunteers are needed daily through Dec. 23 to serve in the Cedar Falls Downtown District as adult helpers at Santa’s Workshop, caroling groups, s’mores makers, trolley ride attendants and a variety of holiday-themed costumed characters.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
