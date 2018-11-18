WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- The Cedar Bend Humane Society needs dedicated dog walkers. Volunteers will be interacting with dogs of various sizes, shapes, breeds and manners. Opportunities are available from 1 to 4:30 p.m. every afternoon. Orientation will be provided.
- VA Voluntary Service is in search of volunteer van drivers to provide transportation to and from the Iowa City VA. Volunteers age 21 and older are needed once per week or as available from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers need proof of insurance, a valid driver’s license and a government-provided background check.
- Help the Northeast Iowa Food Bank reach its goal of serving 4,000 households in three days during their Thanksgiving holiday distribution. Volunteers will give out holiday bags filled with items such as ham, potatoes, canned vegetables, desserts, produce and bread from Nov. 19-21.
- Cedar Valley Readers is asking for community volunteer groups or individuals to host a Board Book Drive to support their Booking Brighter Futures program, which provides one book each month to approximately 460 families in their service area. Board books can be delivered to Operation Threshold in Waterloo.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
