Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is taking steps to ensure everyone’s safety as well as meeting the rising need of those it is serving. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.) to help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes for their pantry and partner agencies.

The Salvation Army needs volunteers to prepare and help provide lunch meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The meals will be to-go, no dining in. A maximum of six to eight volunteers are needed on those days from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The American Red Cross-Iowa Region has an urgent need for volunteers to help deliver blood products to Red Cross laboratory and area hospitals in the Cedar Valley. Volunteers would deliver and collect to and from various places such as collection sites, hospitals, and the Red Cross laboratory. You must have a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.

The Pillar of Cedar Valley is looking for volunteers to write letters to their residents. If you are interested, you will be paired with one of their residents to correspond with. This would be a great opportunity for families and groups to write encouraging cards to seniors during this time.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

