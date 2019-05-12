WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Interested in getting involved in local foods? Join the UNI Local Food Program and volunteer at farmers markets, community gardens and other food-related events in the Cedar Valley. Opportunities vary throughout the seasons, but many needs exist during the upcoming summer months.
Volunteer with Main Street Waterloo for My Waterloo Days. This communitywide, annual festival will be held June 3-9 at Lincoln Park in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed for a variety of opportunities including set-up, check-in, grounds keeping, security, hospitality, parade help and tear down.
The Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District is looking for volunteers to help with “Envirofest Day” for fifth-grade students Tuesday at Hawkeye Community College. Opportunities include guiding students through activities, assisting session presenters, directing traffic and other tasks as needed.
Cedar Falls Historical Society is looking for hosts for the Ice House Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse. Volunteers will welcome visitors, share stories and artifacts, and answer general questions. Opportunities are available May through October, and training will be provided to all volunteers.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
