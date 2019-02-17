WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Help the Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois at their cookie booths in Waterloo from Friday through March 20. Hours vary, but opportunities are available mostly on the weekends, except during Spring Break. Volunteers may be stationed outdoors.
Join local nonprofit Up With Families for their weekend retreat. Volunteers are needed from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:45 to 11 p.m. April 13 to spend time with children with disabilities and their siblings. Games and activities will be provided, and volunteers will receive a meal during their shift.
The final race of the Frosty Buns Winter Racing Series will take place on March 2. Volunteers are needed from 7 to 10 a.m. to help Black Hawk County Conservation/Hartman Reserve Nature Center with this annual event. Help is also needed for the Maple Syrup Festival later that evening.
Cedar Valley Hospice is looking for a Youth Services Volunteer for their Eucalyptus Tree Program. Volunteers will be trained to work with and provide support to grieving children in their family home, the Hospice Home, or in the child’s school.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
