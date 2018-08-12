Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs is seeking volunteers to assist with transportation for disabled veterans to and from local medical appointments. This opportunity exists Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Volunteers must be 22 years of age or older.

Threshold Pace Timing is hosting a 5K race to support Magical Mix Kids at George Wyth State Park on Saturday. Volunteers are needed from 7 a.m. to noon to assist with a variety of race day activities including set-up, registration and race packet pick-up, water stations, and many other needs.

Volunteers are needed for unloading electronics and household chemicals from vehicles, directing traffic, conducting surveys and shrink-wrapping Sept. 22 for the electronics recycling and household hazardous materials drop-off event with WasteTrac. Volunteers, age 18 and older with the ability to lift 40 pounds, can assist during shifts between 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. Food, beverages and safety equipment will be provided to volunteers.

Cedar Valley Pridefest is seeking volunteers Aug. 25 for various shifts between 11:30 a.m. to midnight. Opportunities include assisting with set-up, grounds appearance, gate admission, tear down and much more.

