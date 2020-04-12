Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Calling all sewing volunteers: Many essential service personnel need masks due to their elevated risk of potential exposure. Consider sewing fabric masks to help alleviate the shortage in supply nationwide from COVID-19. These fabric masks can be washed and re-used. Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley and you will be connected to an organization in the Cedar Valley that needs them and they will provide further support and direction.
- The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is taking steps to ensure everyone’s safety as well as making sure they are meeting the rising need of those they are serving. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.) to help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes for their pantry and partner agencies.
- The Salvation Army lunch meals will now be provided on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed on Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly three to five volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.
- The American Red Cross-Iowa Region has an urgent need for volunteers to help deliver blood products to Red Cross laboratory and area hospitals in the Cedar Valley. Volunteers would deliver and collect products to and from places such as collection sites, hospitals, and the Red Cross laboratory. You must have a valid driver’s license and safe driving record.
For details, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
