{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley logo

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Friends of the Family will be hosting its fifth annual Spike Out Domestic Violence volleyball tournament June 1. Volunteers are needed for three shifts between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to help with concessions and to make sure the event runs smoothly. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
  • KBBG radio station is having its annual parade Aug. 17, in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with passing out water, helping people find where they will stand in the parade, and other tasks as needed.
  • Deliver meals to home-bound seniors. The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is seeking volunteers to help Monday through Friday from about 10:30 a.m. to noon to deliver meals in its 18-county service area. Volunteers can serve as often or as little as they desire.
  • Become a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Volunteers are needed for a minimum 18-month commitment for both the Community- and School-Based program. Bigs and Littles will share a variety of activities together, including reading, playing board games, visiting parks or museums, crafting, hiking and more!

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments