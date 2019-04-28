WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Friends of the Family will be hosting its fifth annual Spike Out Domestic Violence volleyball tournament June 1. Volunteers are needed for three shifts between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to help with concessions and to make sure the event runs smoothly. Volunteers must be 18 years of age or older.
- KBBG radio station is having its annual parade Aug. 17, in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with passing out water, helping people find where they will stand in the parade, and other tasks as needed.
- Deliver meals to home-bound seniors. The Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging is seeking volunteers to help Monday through Friday from about 10:30 a.m. to noon to deliver meals in its 18-county service area. Volunteers can serve as often or as little as they desire.
- Become a mentor through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Volunteers are needed for a minimum 18-month commitment for both the Community- and School-Based program. Bigs and Littles will share a variety of activities together, including reading, playing board games, visiting parks or museums, crafting, hiking and more!
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
