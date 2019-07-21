{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • KBBG radio station is having its annual parade Aug. 17 in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with handing out water, helping people find where they will stand in the parade and other tasks. Volunteers must be 17 years or older.
  • The school year is just around the corner, and The Job Foundation is looking for mentors. Volunteers will walk alongside middle or high school students and point them towards financial and life success through encouragement, role modeling, financial stewardship training and academic support.
  • Iowa Irish Fest will take place Aug. 2-4 in downtown Waterloo. Volunteers are needed to serve as gate attendants, token salesmen, family area helpers, beer pourers and more. Opportunities are available from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day of the event.
  • Get involved at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank by serving as a volunteer truck driver. Volunteers will transport food to and from their distribution center in Waterloo with opportunities existing both locally and out of town. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid Class D or CDL license.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

