WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- KBBG radio station is having its annual parade Aug. 17 in Waterloo. Volunteers are needed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist with handing out water, helping people find where they will stand in the parade and other tasks. Volunteers must be 17 years or older.
- The school year is just around the corner, and The Job Foundation is looking for mentors. Volunteers will walk alongside middle or high school students and point them towards financial and life success through encouragement, role modeling, financial stewardship training and academic support.
- Iowa Irish Fest will take place Aug. 2-4 in downtown Waterloo. Volunteers are needed to serve as gate attendants, token salesmen, family area helpers, beer pourers and more. Opportunities are available from 9:45 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. each day of the event.
- Get involved at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank by serving as a volunteer truck driver. Volunteers will transport food to and from their distribution center in Waterloo with opportunities existing both locally and out of town. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid Class D or CDL license.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.