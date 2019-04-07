WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Beyond Pink Team is looking for a bilingual (English-Spanish) volunteer to drive from Waterloo to Iowa City to help a Spanish-speaking woman to breast cancer appointments in Iowa City. Appointments are every month to two months. Volunteers will receive a gas card for the trips.
The American Red Cross will open its doors from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday to show how volunteers work to support and empower our community. Come meet members of our local Red Cross team and discover how you can become part of the variety of programs they offer.
The National Association of Letter Carriers is hosting its annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on May 11. Volunteers are needed to help Cedar Falls mail carriers collect donations on their daily route, transport them back to the post office, and then sort and pack donations for transfer to the food bank.
The city of Waterloo is encouraging individuals, groups and businesses to gather together and participate in Operation Spring Clean during the month of April. Residents are encouraged to organize teams to collect litter and beautify areas of their choosing or an area assigned by the city.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
