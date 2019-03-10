WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteers ages 18-plus are needed from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 13 for the electronics recycling and household hazardous materials drop-off. Join the Waste Trac Education Team as they unload electronics and household chemicals from more than 600 vehicles of local Black Hawk County residents.
Join local nonprofit Up With Families for its weekend retreat. Volunteers are needed April 13 from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4:45 to 11 p.m. to spend time with children with disabilities and their siblings. Games and activities will be provided, and volunteers will receive a meal during their shift.
Participate in CultureFest with the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley on from 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. Volunteers are needed to help with performances, hand out programs, staff display booths, direct foot traffic and assist with clean up.
Help promote the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The local Alzheimer’s Association is looking for volunteers to help with marketing and recruitment for the annual walk being held on Sept. 21. Volunteers will recruit teams and distribute marketing materials throughout the community.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
