Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Help expand a public archive of Iowa family snapshots with Fortepan Iowa. Organize photographs and scan them in one of their two library scanning locations, Cedar Falls Public Library or Rod Library (University of Northern Iowa). Volunteers will collect documentation information from collection donors. They will have opportunities for volunteering for wheat paste mural art installations of archival photos in the near future.

The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley is seeking volunteers to assist with the Family STEM Festival March 24. The goal of the festival is to nurture interests of children and families in the exciting fields of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics). Two shifts of volunteers are needed: 3:15 to 5:15 p.m. and 5:15 to 7:30 p.m. Opportunities include registration, greeters, and traffic flow directors. A brief training will be provided before each shift.

A collaborative ministry of the Cedar Valley Presbyterian churches is seeking volunteers for their Sunday suppers. Volunteers would assist in preparation of the meal, help in the serving line, wash dishes, and clean tables. Three different shifts are available: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., or 3:30 to 5:40 p.m., or 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.