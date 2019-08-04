WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Lend a hand at House of Hope by helping to organize and sort donations. Responsibilities include selecting age/season appropriate outfits to display, shelving personal care items and housewares, and more. Flexible shifts are available Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday until 6 p.m.
Welcome visitors at the Victorian Home & Carriage House Museum and share the stories of historic Cedar Falls. Volunteers will provide visitors with an introduction to special exhibitions and the Lenoir model train layout, assist with gift shop purchases and answer general questions. Three-hour shifts are available Saturdays and Sundays through December. Training is provided.
Grin & Grow Ltd. is looking for a volunteer janitor to help provide a clean and sanitary environment for children’s early childhood experience. Specific duties would include vacuuming, sweeping and wet mopping floors, and other tasks as needed.
The Jesse Cosby Neighborhood Center in Waterloo is in need of drivers to help deliver meals on wheels to members of our community. Opportunities are available Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Volunteers must be 18 years or older.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
