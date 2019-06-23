WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Americans for Independent Living is looking for volunteers to help deliver furniture, household goods and other donated items to veterans in our community. Volunteers are needed Tuesdays and Fridays, though other opportunities may be available throughout the week.
- The Family YMCA of Black Hawk County needs helpers to run the annual lemonade stand at Overman Park during Sturgis Falls. Volunteers are asked to help for a minimum two-hour shift between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Friday through June 30. A complimentary glass of freshly squeezed lemonade is included.
- Are you a retired handyman looking to share your skills? The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 320 Broadway St., Waterloo, could use some help tuckpointing areas of its building and performing other general maintenance tasks. Opportunities are also available to paint interior areas in need of refreshing.
- Provide transportation to Friends of the Family clients. Volunteers are needed throughout the week to bring clients to appointments, landlord meetings, court proceedings, the Social Security office, etc., throughout Black Hawk County. Training will be provided to all volunteers.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
