WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteers needed to assist with the set up and leading of different activities with Mallard Point Retirement Community. Activity examples include physically and mentally inspiring games, crafts, and trips into the community. Daily interaction with the residents would include having lunch or supper with them, along with encouraging socialization and conversations with others. Volunteering for a minimum of half a day would be preferred.
Cedar Valley Hospice is seeking volunteers to help with the Eucalyptus Tree Program for grieving children. As a youth services volunteer, you will work with grieving children in the family home, the Hospice Home, or the child’s school. Required training provided by Cedar Valley Hospice.
You have free articles remaining.
Do you enjoy leading children in activities? Volunteer with Waypoint to provide child care during weekly support groups for survivors of domestic violence. Volunteers must commit to either a weekly or bi-weekly schedule. Support groups are offered in Cedar Rapids on Mondays and in Waterloo on Tuesdays, both from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tax counselors are needed to provide free tax assistance and preparation services in the community. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will provide training for volunteers from Nov. 20 through Jan. 20. Volunteers would also commit to a minimum of 8 hours per week from Feb. 1, 2020, through April 16, 2020.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.