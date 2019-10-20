WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Become a conversation volunteer with the culture and intensive English program at the University of Northern Iowa. Classroom conversation volunteers are needed from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays during the fall semester. Volunteers don’t need any experience but must be patient and interested in learning about different countries.
- Assist with various mailing responsibilities with The Grout Museum District. Mailing responsibilities may be as simple as taping tri-fold brochures or stuffing envelopes with inserts. Help is always needed to count the number of pieces for bulk mailing forms. Volunteers will participate in a brief demonstration prior to their first shift.
- Help support Red Cross volunteers. From home fires to hurricanes, hundreds of Iowans give their time, talent and treasure to the Red Cross every day. As an engagement volunteer, you will help support, engage and recognize these hard-working volunteers. The time commitment would be approximately 10 hours, working remotely and on site.
- Mentors are needed through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program. Mentors are referred to as “Bigs” and mentees as “Littles.” Bigs meet with their Littles for four to 10 hours per month and share low or no-cost activities together in the community. Being a community-based Big is about sharing simple everyday moments with a child in the community.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
