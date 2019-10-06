WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Do you have a desire to work in the counseling field? Become a Remote Crisis Chat Volunteer with the CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank. Volunteers would assist with supporting people who utilize the Iowa Crisis Chat. Volunteers will be trained on how to handle a variety of topics and conversations they will have with others. Connect with people who are in need of emotional support.
Become a wildlife rehabilitation volunteer and assist at the facilities where sick, injured, or orphaned wild animals are housed. Responsibilities include cleaning housing areas, painting, moving large items, mowing, weed control, and more. Volunteers may need to lift heavy objects. Training will be provided when necessary.
Is good communication one of your strengths? The Waterloo Healthy Lifestyles Center is seeking volunteers to help out in the Waterloo Senior Center office. Volunteers should be detail oriented, trustworthy, and able to work in a noisy environment. Computer skills are a plus for data entry. Shift available on the weekdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore needs volunteers to help with various tasks during store hours. Volunteers can be cashiers, donation assistants, and general store helpers. Hours are Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will go through a brief orientation at the ReStore before their first shift. Cashiers must pass a background check prior to the shift provided.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
