WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Hartman Reserve Nature Center is looking for front desk greeters to answer questions for the public and be a welcoming face for visitors at its newly remodeled nature center in Cedar Falls. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older.
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare is looking for a surgical host/hostess to facilitate patient communication between the surgeon, ambulatory surgery staff, and families of patients. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older. Training is provided.
- Americans for Independent Living is looking for volunteers to help carry and load donated items onto their moving truck. Pick-ups vary throughout the week, and volunteers will be called when additional help is needed.
- Love Inc. of the Cedar Valley needs volunteers or small groups who are interested in providing a Tuesday evening meal to their Begin Now group. Each meal should feed 60 people and does not need to include drinks or flatware.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
