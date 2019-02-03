Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Are you interested in providing meaningful support to patients and families receiving hospice care? Join the Care Initiatives Hospice volunteer team and share your time and gifts with others. Hold a hand, listen to memories and stories, deliver flowers, bake cookies, mow lawns, or serve families as needed during their time with hospice.
  • Self-Help International in Waverly is looking for a volunteer to provide accounting support. Tasks may include but are not limited to assisting with month-end, quarterly and annual financial reports; posting journal entries in Financial Edge; assisting with expense account audits; and more. This volunteer position is also available as a for-credit internship for students.
  • Become a 4-H volunteer with Black Hawk County-ISU Extension and Outreach. A variety of opportunities exist including being a LEGO coach or a dog agility leader/instructor.
  • Waypoint Services is looking for volunteers to provide child care during weekly support groups for victims of domestic
  • violence.
  • Support groups are offered in Waterloo from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

