WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Are you interested in providing meaningful support to patients and families receiving hospice care? Join the Care Initiatives Hospice volunteer team and share your time and gifts with others. Hold a hand, listen to memories and stories, deliver flowers, bake cookies, mow lawns, or serve families as needed during their time with hospice.
- Self-Help International in Waverly is looking for a volunteer to provide accounting support. Tasks may include but are not limited to assisting with month-end, quarterly and annual financial reports; posting journal entries in Financial Edge; assisting with expense account audits; and more. This volunteer position is also available as a for-credit internship for students.
- Become a 4-H volunteer with Black Hawk County-ISU Extension and Outreach. A variety of opportunities exist including being a LEGO coach or a dog agility leader/instructor.
- Waypoint Services is looking for volunteers to provide child care during weekly support groups for victims of domestic
- violence.
- Support groups are offered in Waterloo from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.