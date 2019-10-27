WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Iowa Legal Aid is seeking a receptionist who is able to maintain confidentiality and follow established policies and procedures. Responsibilities include answering and screening incoming calls and assisting walk-ins. Volunteers will receive training and support from staff and AmeriCorps members.
Do you enjoy educating others about things you’re passionate about? As a community awareness event volunteer with Cedar Valley Healthy Hometowns, volunteers are needed on an ongoing basis to serve as Blue Zones Project advocates at community events, health fair events, and worksite events. Participants will provide updated Blue Zones Project information, assist with education, and answer questions. Training will be provided to volunteers to prepare them for the various events.
Are you a retired handyman? Are you looking for something to do? St. Vincent de Paul can use help tuck pointing areas of the building. If you like to paint, they also have some interior areas that need refreshing. They always have little things that need attention and love to have volunteers help in the store.
Become a conversation volunteer with the Culture and Intensive English Program at the University of Northern Iowa. Classroom conversation volunteers are needed from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays during the fall semester. Volunteers don’t need any experience but must be patient and interested in learning about different countries.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
