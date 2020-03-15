Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help go through perishable food donations that stores have donated from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. All ages are welcome, but it works best for people over age 10.
Help get downtown Cedar Falls looking beautiful again for the summer season! Join Community Main Street Cedar Falls and other volunteers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 2. Volunteers are asked to bring any gloves, rakes, buckets, brooms, etc., if available. This opportunity is family-friendly and groups are welcome.
Green Iowa AmeriCorps is recruiting passionate and motivated individuals for a three-month summer service experience. Members will work both in the host site and throughout the city, strengthening relationships with local partners and organizations dedicated to making this a more sustainable community.
Help expand a public archive of Iowa family snapshots with Fortepan Iowa. Organize photographs and scan them in one of their two library scanning locations, Cedar Falls Public Library or Rod Library (University of Northern Iowa). Volunteers will collect documentation information from collection donors. They will have opportunities for volunteering for wheat paste mural art installations (of archival photos) in the near future.
For more information, call Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.