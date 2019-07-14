WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
• The American Red Cross-Iowa Region is looking for disaster action team members. Responsibilities include providing timely response to disasters and helping populations affected, primarily through food and shelter assistance. Volunteers will receive free disaster training.
• Get involved at the Northeast Iowa Food Bank by serving as a volunteer truck driver. Volunteers will transport food to and from their distribution center in Waterloo with opportunities existing both locally and out of town. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older and have a valid Class D or CDL license.
• Volunteer opportunities for the Winnebago Council, Boy Scouts of America include pack and troop level leaders and assistants, camp and event level leaders and assistants, assisting office staff in Waterloo with special projects as needed, and horse program level leaders and assistants.
• Alternatives Pregnancy Center is looking for a receptionist to manage their front desk throughout the week. Opportunities are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers must be comfortable with a variety of administrative and clerical tasks and have a friendly, professional demeanor.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
