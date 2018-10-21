WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Volunteer with the Grout Museum District for their Sullivan Brothers Veterans Memorial 5K/10K 2018 on Oct. 27. They need volunteers aged 16 and older to direct traffic flow, give directions to bystanders, set out signs and other simple tasks.
Iowa Legal Aid is looking for volunteer language proficiency evaluators to review materials such as website articles, outreach resources, legal forms or client letters for Iowa’s low income, limited English proficiency populations. Evaluators are needed for languages including but not limited to the following: Spanish, Arabic, Bosnian, Chinese, French and Swahili. Based on their availability, volunteers will be given regular assignments which they can perform remotely.
The Waterloo Convention & Visitors Bureau is seeking volunteers for the Waterloo Regional Airport information desk. Volunteers will greet visitors, share information, give directions and answer questions. Materials and training are provided.
Trinkets & Togs thrift store needs volunteers to assist with various tasks: sorting and processing donated goods, hanging clothing, stocking shelves and assisting customers. Volunteers are needed for four to six hours per week. Times are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
