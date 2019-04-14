WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
- Be a volunteer for the Girl Scouts “Journey the World” event April 27. Help is needed for set up, check-in, clean up and everything in between. The event will take place from 12:30 to 4 p.m. and will engage hundreds of young girls and women as they learn about making the world a better place.
- Join the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Gardens as an arboretum ambassador. Volunteers will help staff the Welcome Center and provide a friendly face to visitors while sharing information about partnership and support opportunities. Ambassadors are needed from May to October at varying times throughout the week.
- Self-Help International is seeking a volunteer photographer for its 60th anniversary Spring Gala fundraiser April 26 in Waverly. The event will run from about 6 to 9 p.m., and dinner will be provided to the volunteer. Prior photography experience is preferred for this opportunity.
- The Beyond Pink Team is looking for a bilingual (English-Spanish) volunteer to drive from Waterloo to Iowa City to help a Spanish-speaking woman to breast cancer appointments in Iowa City. Appointments are every month to two months. Volunteers will receive a gas card for the trips.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
