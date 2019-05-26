WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
ASPIRE Therapeutic Riding Program is looking for volunteers to help with cleaning, grooming and farm work for about 2 to 3 hours at a time. No prior experience is necessary, and staff will be there to assist as needed.
Friends of the Family will be surveying the community through July to conduct a Point in Time Count. Volunteers will work in teams of two or three with staff and survey two to three counties in the nine-county service area. This count allows Friends of the Family to better identity the need for housing programs for people experiencing homelessness.
You have free articles remaining.
The Cedar Bend Humane Society needs dog walkers on weekday afternoons. Volunteers will provide shelter dogs with exercise and interaction while they wait to be adopted.
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is looking for department merchandise coordinators. Volunteers will choose a department to help keep stocked and looking neat and tidy for customers to browse through. Opportunities are available throughout the week and can be customized to the volunteer’s needs.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.