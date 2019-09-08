{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • On Sept. 28 from 9 to 11 a.m., volunteers are requested to help gather water quality data at the Dry Run Creek Watershed in Cedar Falls. Training and equipment will be provided by the Black Hawk Soil and Water Conservation District. After a brief training on proper monitoring instructions, groups will be sent out to collect water samples and field data.
  • Help SportAbility of Iowa as a youth basketball coaching intern. Activities include working with the youth wheelchair basketball teams at practices, tournaments, and other events. If you want to pursue coaching, working with kids with disabilities, and gain nonprofit experience this would be a great opportunity to get involved in.
  • The Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs is seeking volunteers to provide transportation for disabled veterans. Volunteers will transport veterans from medical appointments between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Potential volunteers must provide a clean and valid driver’s license. Volunteers must be 22 years of age or older.
  • Do you enjoy leading children in activities? Volunteer with Waypoint to provide child care during weekly support groups for survivors of domestic violence. Volunteers must commit to either a weekly or bi-weekly schedule. Support groups are offered in Waterloo on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

