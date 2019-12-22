WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Trinkets & Togs needs volunteers for sorting and processing donated goods, hanging clothing, stocking shelves and assisting customers. Volunteers are needed for four to six hours per week. Times are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Volunteer with North Star Community Services as a recreation assistant. This volunteer opportunity is for individuals age 18 and older to aid adults with disabilities. The recreation volunteer provides recreational skills assistance and support to promote maximum independence for the program’s participants. Volunteers can assist with planned activities or propose their own.
You have free articles remaining.
Amani Community Services is looking for groups to clear and wipe down tables, refill drinks and napkin holders, and refill buffet tables with clean plates and silverware at their Community Impact Night at Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch on Jan. 8. You will get the chance to hear more about Amani Community Services and the work they do with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.
Do you enjoy history? Do you enjoy visiting museums? Volunteer to be an exhibit space monitor for the Grout Museum District. Volunteers will walk through the Grout Museum and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and speak to people, assisting with questions as needed.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.