WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

Trinkets & Togs needs volunteers for sorting and processing donated goods, hanging clothing, stocking shelves and assisting customers. Volunteers are needed for four to six hours per week. Times are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.

Volunteer with North Star Community Services as a recreation assistant. This volunteer opportunity is for individuals age 18 and older to aid adults with disabilities. The recreation volunteer provides recreational skills assistance and support to promote maximum independence for the program’s participants. Volunteers can assist with planned activities or propose their own.

Amani Community Services is looking for groups to clear and wipe down tables, refill drinks and napkin holders, and refill buffet tables with clean plates and silverware at their Community Impact Night at Cedar Falls Pizza Ranch on Jan. 8. You will get the chance to hear more about Amani Community Services and the work they do with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Do you enjoy history? Do you enjoy visiting museums? Volunteer to be an exhibit space monitor for the Grout Museum District. Volunteers will walk through the Grout Museum and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum and speak to people, assisting with questions as needed.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

