WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
Amani Community Services is looking for families, churches, businesses, and other organizations that would like to adopt a family this holiday season. Amani Community Services works with survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault throughout the state of Iowa.
Client facilitators with AARP Foundation Tax-Aide perform receptionist-type duties providing an important first contact for taxpayers. Volunteers are needed for a minimum of six to seven hours per week from Feb. 1 through April 16. Training provided in January. Two shifts are available, the morning shift is from 8:15 to 11 a.m. and the afternoon shift from 11:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.
Homemade decorated cookies and Christmas candies are needed for the North Star Community Services’ Holiday Cookie Walk. Drop baked goods off at the North Star building, 3420 University Ave., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 13.
MercyOne is seeking a surgical host/hostess. Facilitate patient communication between the surgeon, ambulatory surgery staff and families of patients in the ambulatory surgery waiting area. Training is provided. Volunteers who desire a long-term commitment with an organization would be best for this position.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
