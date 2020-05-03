Volunteers needed for area projects

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs help. Its services are critical to community clients and partner agencies. Help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.).

Are you available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.? The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley need five volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to pack food for its lunch delivery program. The food will be distributed to youth in the community. Join them in the cafeteria of the Boys & Girls Club on Lime Street.

The Salvation Army lunch meals are provided Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly three to five volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.