Volunteers needed for area projects

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank needs help. Its services are critical to community clients and partner agencies. Help pack BackPacks and emergency food boxes. The food bank has volunteer shifts during the morning (9 to 11 a.m.), mid-day (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.), and afternoon (1 to 3 p.m.).
Are you available from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.? The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Cedar Valley need five volunteers every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to pack food for its lunch delivery program. The food will be distributed to youth in the community. Join them in the cafeteria of the Boys & Girls Club on Lime Street.
The Salvation Army lunch meals are provided Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays. Volunteers will help package meal boxes/sacks and help distribute meal boxes/sacks and pantry boxes at the drive thru pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Additionally, volunteers are needed Fridays to help prepare the sack lunches for Saturday. Roughly three to five volunteers are needed from 10 a.m. to noon.
Here’s a crafty volunteer need: Adult and youth-sized masks are needed to support Black Hawk County Child Care Response Initiative with day-care centers and in-home child-care providers. These fabric masks can be washed and re-used. Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley for more information.
For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.
