WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley needs help with the following:

  • Interested in recycling? The Waste Trac Education Team is seeking volunteers on Sept. 21 from 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m for the Electronics Recycling & Household Hazardous Materials Drop-off Event. Volunteers (ages 18 and older) are needed for unloading electronics (computers, televisions, printers, etc.), directing traffic, conducting surveys, shrink-wrapping, and helping unload household chemicals from residents’ vehicles.
  • Volunteer are needed for the Iowa Radio Information Reading Service for the blind and print handicapped (IRIS). Volunteers are teamed up 2 X 2 to read the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier live on air for one hour every morning at 8 a.m. Individuals should be comfortable and reasonably competent reading from the newspaper. Volunteers must be dependably available between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
  • Tax counselors are needed to provide free tax assistance and preparation services in the community. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide will provide training for volunteers from Nov. 20 through Jan. 20. Volunteers would also commit to a minimum of eight hours per week from Feb. 1-April 16, 2020.
  • Get involved in local elementary and middle school classrooms and be a role model to children in our community. Junior Achievement volunteers lead short games and discussions focused on work readiness, entrepreneurship, and/or financial literacy. Volunteers will be in the classroom once a week for five to seven weeks.

For more information, call the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at 272-2087, or go to www.vccv.org.

